Oscar nominated actress Jessie Buckley joins Supermassive's The Devil in Me

Hot off the heels of her Oscar nomination, Supermassive Games has welcomed Jessie Buckley to its latest game in the Dark Pictures Anthology.

Buckley, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter at the Acadamy Awards on Sunday, will star as Kate Wilder in The Devil in Me.

Along with this announcement, Supermassive ominously states Buckley and players should "get ready for an unforgettable stay..." (I'm not scared, you are).

Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley will star as Kate Wilder in #TheDevilInMe ??#TheDarkPictures pic.twitter.com/4k2ineng6a — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) March 28, 2022

This latest announcement from Supermassive follows a trend from the developer, who is always keen to secure big names for it games. Previous actors to star in Supermassive's titles include Oscar winner Rami Malek and Ashley Tisdale of High School Musical fame.

From what we have seen so far, The Devil in Me appears to be taking on less of a supernatural bent than previous games in the Dark Pictures series, but that is not to say it looks like it will be a walk in the park.

Rather, players will be subjected to a Saw-like blood fest as they follow a group of filmmakers invited to a replica of the 'Murder House' of H.H. Holmes, America's first serial killer.

The fourth in the horror series from Supermassive Games, The Devil In Me is the finale of the anthology's first season, continuing its legacy of cinematic action and choice-based gameplay.

More games are almost certainly coming in the future, however. In January, Supermassive trademarked logos for five more titles in this series.

Before all this though, horror fans will be able to take a spin at The Quarry.

Releasing this June, The Quarry is a standalone game from Supermassive that follows the escapades of nine camp counsellors as they try and survive the night after the last day of summer camp. Sounds easy enough until you throw in some blood-drenched locals and the threat of something even more sinister lurking in the shadows.

Who wants an easy life, eh?