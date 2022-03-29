Oscar nominated actress Jessie Buckley joins Supermassive's The Devil in Me

"Get ready for an unforgettable stay…"

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

Hot off the heels of her Oscar nomination, Supermassive Games has welcomed Jessie Buckley to its latest game in the Dark Pictures Anthology.

Buckley, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter at the Acadamy Awards on Sunday, will star as Kate Wilder in The Devil in Me.

Along with this announcement, Supermassive ominously states Buckley and players should "get ready for an unforgettable stay..." (I'm not scared, you are).

This latest announcement from Supermassive follows a trend from the developer, who is always keen to secure big names for it games. Previous actors to star in Supermassive's titles include Oscar winner Rami Malek and Ashley Tisdale of High School Musical fame.

From what we have seen so far, The Devil in Me appears to be taking on less of a supernatural bent than previous games in the Dark Pictures series, but that is not to say it looks like it will be a walk in the park.

Rather, players will be subjected to a Saw-like blood fest as they follow a group of filmmakers invited to a replica of the 'Murder House' of H.H. Holmes, America's first serial killer.

The fourth in the horror series from Supermassive Games, The Devil In Me is the finale of the anthology's first season, continuing its legacy of cinematic action and choice-based gameplay.

More games are almost certainly coming in the future, however. In January, Supermassive trademarked logos for five more titles in this series.

Before all this though, horror fans will be able to take a spin at The Quarry.

Releasing this June, The Quarry is a standalone game from Supermassive that follows the escapades of nine camp counsellors as they try and survive the night after the last day of summer camp. Sounds easy enough until you throw in some blood-drenched locals and the threat of something even more sinister lurking in the shadows.

Who wants an easy life, eh?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

Games in this article

Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology - Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

UPDATE: Save data will transfer across.

60

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series arrives in July

With Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker.

40

Dying Light 1's next-gen upgrade patch is now available on Xbox Series X/S

Brings Xbox One X enhancements too.

35

Dead Space remake is launching "early" 2023

Confirmed during audio-focused dev livestream.

17

House of the Dead: Remake gets Nintendo Switch release date

Due in April.

17

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Inscryption review: a wonderful nightmare, and a vividly memorable game of cards

Bloody hell.

23

Reports claim voice actor leaked Resident Evil 4 remake concept art

As troubling accounts surface of his behaviour with fans.

34

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

18

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

253

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store