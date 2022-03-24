Leaked The Last of Us TV show images give first look at Sam and Henry

New pictures taken on the set of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us adaptation have given fans their first look at Sam and Henry.

There have been a few leaked photos from the set in Canada over the last few months, but these have mostly been blurry and out of focus. However, a new photo has given fans their best look yet at protagonists Joel and Ellie, as well as supporting characters Sam and Henry.

Shared by Twitter account NaughtyDogInfo, the new image shows Bella Ramsey as Ellie wearing her winter outfit, revealing that HBO is staying pretty faithful to its source material. Meanwhile, Sam, Henry and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) are also shown to be wrapped up against the cooler weather.

Bella is wearing Ellie's winter outfit ? pic.twitter.com/doILruznx3 — NaughtyDogInfo (@NaughtyDogInfo) March 23, 2022

Along with this photo, a short clip of the foursome furtively crossing the road before taking shelter in a nearby building has also been revealed. This footage appears to be taken from the same time as the above picture, with the cast in their winter wear.

New video of Joel, Ellie, Henry and Sam on the set of #TheLastofUs!



? u/dbaxter1304 pic.twitter.com/XpwDzND0hz — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) March 23, 2022

Before the above images, the best shot that fans had seen of Joel and Ellie was only of their backs.

Pedro Pascal has previously stated that filming The Last of Us has been "totally harrowing", with the actor joking he doesn't "know if [he'll] make it". He has also confirmed he does know what happens to Joel, and he is having an amazing time on set.

We still don't have an exact release date for The Last of Us, but HBO has revealed that it will likely be coming out some time in 2023.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part 2 is still offering up many surprises of its own, with a new video showing off small in-game details many may have previously missed.