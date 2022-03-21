Ubisoft reportedly working on Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia

With a physical E3 once again ruled out this year, and the show's digital plans still uncertain, all eyes are on the big publishers to see how they might continue to fill the void left by the long-running industry show. And according to a new report, Ubisoft is currently prepping a "massive" showcase event of its own, where it could reveal the unannounced likes of a new Prince of Persia game and an Immortals Fenix Rising sequel.

According to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, who cites "several sources with direct knowledge of Ubisoft's plans" in an article on Xfire, Ubisoft currently has around 20 games lined up and ready for some kind of announcement in the "near future". Most of these we already know about - including the likes of Assasin's Creed Infinity, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 - but a couple have yet to get any kind of official reveal.

Assassin's Creed Rift has been rumoured but not yet to confirmed, for instance, and there's reportedly a third entry in Ubisoft's racing series The Crew on the way (currently being referred to as Project Orlando). Henderson also reports a sequel to 2020's enjoyable Greek-mythology-themed open-world adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising is in the pre-production stages, with Ubisoft currently hiring for the title.

Perhaps most interesting of all, however, is the claim Ubisoft Montpellier is currently working on a new Prince of Persia title - separate from Ubisoft Pune's troubled Sands of Time remake - which will reportedly be a 2.5D game taking "inspiration from Ori".

As for when these project might be formally announced, that's currently unclear. Some games, such as The Division Heartland, are expected in the next 12 months while others are seemingly much further afield. However, Henderson seems to believe at least some of these may surface in the aforementioned "massive" showcase event Ubisoft has in the works.

Unfortunately, this too is a little hard to pin down, with the event - which would presumably be a third entry in the publisher's annual Ubisoft Forward showcase, although it's not given a name in the report - said to have originally been planned to run ahead of this year's E3 to "avoid game announcements being drowned out by the competition". However, it's claimed these plans have now been put on hold, due to "recent world events". As such, it'll simply be a waiting game until Ubisoft is ready to share more.