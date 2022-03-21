Starship Troopers: Terran Command now launches in June

Starship Troopers: Terran Command has been delayed until 16th June 2022.

The real-time strategy game had been set to arrive on 31st March. Its postponement was confirmed today in a statement from developer The Aristocrats and publisher Slitherine Software.

A need for "a few extra months of further polish and bug fixing" was given as the reason.

"We know many will find this announcement disappointing and we apologise," a statement by the companies said.

"We intend to deliver a finished and polished game, and it is very important for us that you are able to fully enjoy the game from day one, without any issue spoiling your fun or without having to wait for future patches or hotfixes."

Originally announced in 2019, Starship Troopers: Terran Command was once set for launch back in 2020.