House of the Dead: Remake gets Nintendo Switch release date

Due in April. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 4 March 2022

The long-awaited House of the Dead: Remake for Nintendo Switch will launch on 7th April.

This is a remake of the 1997 arcade classic rail-shooter, which has been updated with new visuals, controls, two-player local co-op, a photo mode and achievements.

Multiple endings and an armoury with unlockable weapons will also likely add some replay value.

The remake, which comprises Sega's classic House of the Dead 1 & 2, was first announced back in 2019 and was previously set to arrive last year, before the project was pushed back for unspecified reasons.

House of the Dead: Remake has been put together by Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel Studio, which previously collaborated on the similar Panzer Dragoon remake. Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson deemed that to be "uneven, but enjoyable".

