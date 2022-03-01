THQ, Gearbox owner Embracer donating $1m to Ukraine aid

Which CEO will match.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 1 March 2022

Embracer Group, the umbrella company which owns THQ Nordic, Gearbox, Koch Media and Saber Interactive, will donate $1m to humanitarian aid groups in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This donation will be matched by Embracer boss Lars Wingefors, who will donate $1m to Embracer's "employees and contractors who are directly impacted by the crisis".

Embracer's donation will go to organisations such as the Red Cross, SOS Children's Villages and ACT Alliance.

Embracer now owns more than 100 studios, with around 12,150 staff on its payroll across 45 countries. Many of these are in Europe, although not directly in Ukraine itself.

Last week, Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red announced it would donate 1m PLN (​​around £181k) to the Poland-based humanitarian organisation Polska Akcja Humanitarna. "The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged," a spokesperson said. "We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!"

Truck Simulator developer SCS Software, based in nearby Czech Republic, has donated €20k and is "rushing out" a Ukraine Paint Jobs Pack from which 100 percent of proceeds will be donated.

Ubisoft, which has two studios in Ukraine - in the capital Kyiv and in the port city of Odessa - meanwhile said it was providing additional funds, advance salaries and alternate housing for employees.

Numerous other game developers have spoken out in the face of the Russian invasion, including studios based in Ukraine such as Stalker developer GSC Game World, The Sinking City studio Forgwares and Suvarium maker Vostok Games.

