VR fitness game partners with double amputee and Olympic hopeful Zion Clark

VR fitness game FitXR has partnered with professional athlete and double amputee Zion Clark to promote fitness inclusivity.

Clark will collaborate on a series of classes designed to be played while seated.

FitXR is a suite of total body workouts - based on boxing, dancing and HIIT exercises - designed by fitness experts with accessibility in mind.

Clark is the Guiness World Record holder as the fastest man on two hands (20m) with a time of 4.78 seconds. He's also an aspiring qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, and the subject of the Netflix Original documentary film Zion.

"I believe in the FitXR mission of making fitness fun and inclusive for all," said Clark. "I wanted to partner with FitXR to create these workout classes because they understand that fitness is not one-size-fits all. Together we're creating content that is accessible to a broad range of people, regardless of their experience, goals or mobility.

"I hope I can encourage people to look past their limitations - mental or physical - and start being more active. If I can inspire people to commit to living a more balanced lifestyle through routine exercise, that's a win for me."

Clark's first class, available in the game's boxing studio, is released today, with more classes released monthly. His seated HIIT classes will also be introduced later in the year and his avatar will appear in-game.

"We're so incredibly psyched to welcome Zion to our team," said Kelly Cosentino, director of fitness at FitXR.

"Zion's ability to overcome adversity to lead with confidence and joy is utterly infectious. We appreciate Zion's motto - No Excuses - and his commitment to take control of his own destiny. And while he prioritises dedication and discipline as the keys to his success, he is always smiling and having fun along the way. This is very much the FitXR way. We hope our members are as inspired by Zion as we are and find motivation in the workouts he's helping to create and lead."

FitXR is available now on the Meta Quest.