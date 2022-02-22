Middle Eastern Twitch streamers have payouts blocked

Tax issues seemingly to blame.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 February 2022

Middle Eastern Twitch streamers have had their accounts blocked for payouts.

A number of Twitch streamers in the region are reportedly unable to receive earned money from bits and subscriptions and are sharing their experiences on social media with the hashtag #twitch_arab_streamers (thanks, TheGamer).

Screenshots of emails from Twitch suggest an issue "due to a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process".

However, streamers say their tax information has been used for years and that the payment block has been implemented without notice.

Twitch is a key source of income for streamers in the region, who are now unable to make a living. They say they are confused by the lack of information from Twitch.

Twitch Support has so far not responded publicly to the streamers affected.

Eurogamer contacted Twitch, but it declined to comment on this issue.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

