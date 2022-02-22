Middle Eastern Twitch streamers have payouts blocked

Middle Eastern Twitch streamers have had their accounts blocked for payouts.

A number of Twitch streamers in the region are reportedly unable to receive earned money from bits and subscriptions and are sharing their experiences on social media with the hashtag #twitch_arab_streamers (thanks, TheGamer).

Screenshots of emails from Twitch suggest an issue "due to a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process".

However, streamers say their tax information has been used for years and that the payment block has been implemented without notice.

Twitch is a key source of income for streamers in the region, who are now unable to make a living. They say they are confused by the lack of information from Twitch.

Without any notice, @Twitch decided to block Middle Eastern streamers from Subs/Bits payouts. Support is not helping and their reason is "discrepancy with certain tax information". This info has been used for years by streams and never faced an issue. #twitch_arab_streamers pic.twitter.com/B0rTlIPBtK — Ragid Hallak | ???? ???? (@RagidHallak) February 19, 2022

It?s unfair that twitch banned middle East streamers from receiving payment for the subscription and Bits Without any reason and without any excuse

This is unfair.. #twitch_arab_streamers pic.twitter.com/mDA62IcJ6h — POWR OSAMAH (@iOSAMAA6) February 19, 2022

Twitch Support has so far not responded publicly to the streamers affected.

Eurogamer contacted Twitch, but it declined to comment on this issue.