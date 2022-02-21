Shin Megami Tensei game Soul Hackers 2 announced

Plug in.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 February 2022

Atlus has announced Soul Hackers 2, which will arrive on 26th August for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

That's right - there's no Nintendo Switch version announced, and it is actually arriving in the West alongside its Japanese release.

"In a war between devil summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!" Atlus said today, alongside the below trailer.

"Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and Atlus' next-level storytelling.

"Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world."

The original Soul Hackers first arrived for the Sega Saturn in 1997 in Japan, before eventually releasing in the West in 2013 via Nintendo 3DS. While Soul Hackers 2 may not come to Switch, you have a year to go download the original, at least.

