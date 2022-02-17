Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is now available on Switch

Features offline viewing for higher-tier subscribers.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

Anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll is now available on Switch.

After downloading the Crunchyroll app from Nintendo's eShop, members will have full access to the streaming service's catalogue - totalling over 1,000 series across 30,000 episodes, including big hitters like One Piece and Attack on Titan to lesser-knowns and more recent offerings. Shows will be streamable in docked mode on TV or in handheld and tabletop modes.

Members that subscribe to Crunchyroll's more expensive Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers will also have access to the same offline viewing features available on other devices, meaning they'll be able to download their shows of choice to Switch and watch them on the go.

Crunchyroll - now on Nintendo Switch.

Crunchyroll joins a small, and only sporadically growing, number of media apps available on Nintendo's platform in the UK and Europe, including the likes of Twitch, YouTube, Pokémon TV, and Funimation. That list is marginally longer in the US, where Hulu is also available.

