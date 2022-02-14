New York Times deletes rude words from Wordle's dictionary

Now that Wordle has been acquired by the New York Times, several previously guessable words have been removed from the game's dictionary.

As reported by Polygon, Wordle users will no longer be able to try words such as "whore", "bitch" and "sluts". From now on, if players do try and enter any of these words, they will be greeted with the "not in word list" message.

However, at the time of writing, users can still use the arguably equally, if not more offensive, words of "twats", "minge", "shits", "cunts" and "fucks".

These remaining words are perhaps still able to be used as guesses as they have a certain British-ness about them.

But despite their current acceptable state, the above words may not stay in as guessable options for long. A New York Times spokesperson has said: "Offensive words will always be omitted from consideration.

"As we have just started Wordle's transition to The Times website, we are still in the process of removing those words from the game play".

This ties in with the rules of the company's other word play game Spelling Bee, which also does not allow vulgar words to be used.

Unlike Wordle, Spelling Bee gives players seven letters, adorably arranged in a honeycomb pattern. From there, players then have to try and make as many words as possible from the given letters.