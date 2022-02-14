New York Times deletes rude words from Wordle's dictionary

NSFW.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 14 February 2022

Now that Wordle has been acquired by the New York Times, several previously guessable words have been removed from the game's dictionary.

As reported by Polygon, Wordle users will no longer be able to try words such as "whore", "bitch" and "sluts". From now on, if players do try and enter any of these words, they will be greeted with the "not in word list" message.

However, at the time of writing, users can still use the arguably equally, if not more offensive, words of "twats", "minge", "shits", "cunts" and "fucks".

These remaining words are perhaps still able to be used as guesses as they have a certain British-ness about them.

But despite their current acceptable state, the above words may not stay in as guessable options for long. A New York Times spokesperson has said: "Offensive words will always be omitted from consideration.

"As we have just started Wordle's transition to The Times website, we are still in the process of removing those words from the game play".

This ties in with the rules of the company's other word play game Spelling Bee, which also does not allow vulgar words to be used.

Unlike Wordle, Spelling Bee gives players seven letters, adorably arranged in a honeycomb pattern. From there, players then have to try and make as many words as possible from the given letters.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Wordle

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Russian teenager jailed for plot to blow up FSB building in Minecraft

Five years for alleged terrorist charges.

41

Horizon Zero Dawn sales hit 20m

As Forbidden West gets a new cinematic trailer.

39

Capcom teases fans with mysterious countdown timer

Clock watching.

17

Ubisoft staff push back as company continues to big up blockchain

"We value these internal exchanges."

13

Valve releases Steam Deck CAD files so we can 3D print new shells ourselves

"We're looking forward to seeing what the community creates!"

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store