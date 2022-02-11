Nolan North voicing novelisation of Tom Holland's Uncharted movie

Prolific voice actor Nolan North will be voicing Nathan Drake once more when he brings his golden pipes to the upcoming novelisation of the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland.

So, yes, that means that Nathan Drake Snr will be voicing Nathan Drake Jnr, like some sort of Uncharted multiverse. Now that is fan service!

Along with voicing Drake, North will also be voicing other roles in this novelisation, including Nate's mentor Sully. Speaking to Variety, North revealed: "I got to do Antonio Banderas, a little bit of a Mark Wahlberg and put on my own Boston accent a little bit. And then Nathan Drake. I didn't do Tom Holland, though. I kind of just did me. I tried to young him up a little bit."

This is not the only involvement North has with the Uncharted film adaptation. He will also have a cameo in the film. During a recent chat with Jacksepticeye, Holland revealed that the two Nate's actually shot a scene together.

Holland said: "It meant a lot to me because I really wanted [North's] approval. He created this character and brought him to life. He is sort of 'passing on the baton'. He was very gracious about the whole thing, and very supportive".

Holland did not go into details about North's character in the film, but whoever it is, this will be a fun Easter egg for Uncharted fans to look out for.