Eurogamer Newscast: Nintendo Direct Digested

Mario Kart! No Metroid! Miis!

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 11 February 2022

It's Friday, so here's another episode of the Eurogamer Newscast for you to settle down with while pretending to work or over your weekend. In this episode, we discuss and digest this week's meaty Nintendo Direct broadcast and everything it served up.

Joining me this week are Eurogamer's reporting team of Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan, chatting about the whopping 48 tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus new Fire Emblem, Xenoblade Chronicles and Wii Sports (which yes, does include Miis).

We also chew over some of the internet rumours and long-awaited games we didn't see - there was no sign of Metroid, Goldeneye and Zelda - and reveal who we all pick as our Mario Kart mains.

As ever, thanks for watching. We'll be back again soon.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

