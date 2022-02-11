Eurogamer Newscast: Nintendo Direct Digested

It's Friday, so here's another episode of the Eurogamer Newscast for you to settle down with while pretending to work or over your weekend. In this episode, we discuss and digest this week's meaty Nintendo Direct broadcast and everything it served up.

Joining me this week are Eurogamer's reporting team of Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan, chatting about the whopping 48 tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus new Fire Emblem, Xenoblade Chronicles and Wii Sports (which yes, does include Miis).

We also chew over some of the internet rumours and long-awaited games we didn't see - there was no sign of Metroid, Goldeneye and Zelda - and reveal who we all pick as our Mario Kart mains.

As ever, thanks for watching. We'll be back again soon.