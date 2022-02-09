PUBG creator Krafton is getting into NFTs

Yep, another one.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 9 February 2022

Clearly having not read the room at all over the last few months, PUBG creator Krafton has announced it has "entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Naver Z to develop a new Web 3.0 and non-fungible token (NFT) project". Sigh.

This project will be aimed at building an "NFT metaverse platform", with Krafton using its experience of creating games such as PUBG to "develop a user-generation content [UGC] creation tool". The company will use Unreal Engine to build a "high-quality virtual world".

Naver Z (the company behind Asia's largest metaverse platform Zepeto), will then use its experience to manage "the metaverse service and its surrounding community and social services".

A statement from HyungChul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 team at Krafton, reads: "This partnership between Krafton and Naver Z is bolstered by each company's unique expertise and shared global focused as they look toward a future driven by NFTs and metaverses.

"By combining Krafton's existing technologies and research on how to build scalable Web 3.0 creator-driven ecosystems with Naver Z and Zepeto's experience and capabilities, we're confident we can build a high-quality UGC-driven open metaverse that stands apart from other services and vitalizes the global creator economy through NFT technologies." Hmm.

Several other high-profile companies have also expressed their interest in NFTs recently. However, the majority, such as Team 17 and EA, made a swift U-turn following a unanimous outcry from, well, pretty much everyone.

In contrast, Ubisoft remains adamant that NFTs are the future, and that they are beneficial for gamers. In the words Nicolas Pouard, VP at Ubisoft's Strategic Innovations Lab, players "just don't get it".

On behalf of players, Mr Pouard, we get it... we just don't want anything to do with it.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

PUBG Mobile

PUBG: New State

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Phil Spencer wants Xbox console-exclusive Starfield to be played by even more people than Skyrim

"Can we really make these games... reach more players than they've ever seen before?"

89

Bandai Namco is building a £96m interconnected "IP metaverse"

To experience "entertainment on an IP axis".

77

Battlefield 2042 petition demanding refunds on all platforms nears 40k signatures

Says launch made a "mockery" of customers.

57

Ubisoft Rabbids added to blockchain "metaverse" The Sandbox

NFTs gone rabbid.

53

Resident Evil 3 remake has shipped over 5m copies

Sweet Carlos.

44

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store