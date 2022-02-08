Resident Evil 3 remake has shipped over 5m copies

The latest sales figures show that 2020's Resident Evil 3 remake has shipped over 5m units globally.

Capcom has lauded the remake's ongoing growth, citing a "digital promotion strategy that incorporated ongoing pricing measures and a focus on sales of the PC version" as the key to its success in passing this milestone.

These stats follow on from Capcom's release of Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village's sales figures.

Despite only launching last year, Village has easily surpassed RE3's remake sales, with the eighth mainline instalment to the series sitting at number 10 in Capcom's bestselling games of all time. However, neither game has (yet) managed to trump Leon's first, tumultuous, day as a member of Racoon City's police force.

At the time of writing, Resident Evil 2's remake has shipped over 9.3m copies. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has sold in excess of 10m units, making it the most successful game in the series to date.

It was recently revealed that the controversial Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF has purchased stakes in Capcom. The initiative, headed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, now has shares equating to more than five percent in the Japanese video game developer.