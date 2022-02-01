The director of Scarlet Nexus has discussed his desire for an "even more mature" sequel.

The anime styled action RPG was released last year across both console generations, and was later added to Xbox Game Pass in September.

Game director Kenji Anabuki, along with producer Keita Iizuka, spoke with Inverse on a potential sequel.

"If there is a sequel, I would personally want to utilise the 'superpower' theme in areas other than battles," said Anabuki.

"The world and settings of the story could potentially be created to suit an even more mature audience; by exploring themes like the dangers of having or using superpowers."

In terms of a potential setting, he said: "Maybe it will continue from the original Scarlet Nexus story or be based on the game's worlds and characteristics... At this moment, I couldn't tell."

He also commented he would want a sequel to still release across console generations: "This is a personal comment, but I would like to still support all versions of consoles on all platforms at the time the potential sequel is released."

In addition, Anabuki discussed the game's accessibility. Scarlet Nexus was criticised at launch for its lack of accessibility options, which were later updated to change font sizes, camera distances, and tracking speed.

"We have done as much as we can and added several features after launch into the game based on user feedback," Anabuki said. "However, I have decided that paying more attention to industry trends and the newest user preferences will definitely benefit the gaming experience."

The game's inclusion on Game Pass was also beneficial. "It has definitely given Scarlet Nexus a boost in publicity and popularity," he said. "It has also largely contributed to the visibility and sales of downloadable content."