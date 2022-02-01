Scarlet Nexus director discusses desire for an "even more mature" sequel

Scarlet Next.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 February 2022

The director of Scarlet Nexus has discussed his desire for an "even more mature" sequel.

The anime styled action RPG was released last year across both console generations, and was later added to Xbox Game Pass in September.

Game director Kenji Anabuki, along with producer Keita Iizuka, spoke with Inverse on a potential sequel.

"If there is a sequel, I would personally want to utilise the 'superpower' theme in areas other than battles," said Anabuki.

"The world and settings of the story could potentially be created to suit an even more mature audience; by exploring themes like the dangers of having or using superpowers."

In terms of a potential setting, he said: "Maybe it will continue from the original Scarlet Nexus story or be based on the game's worlds and characteristics... At this moment, I couldn't tell."

He also commented he would want a sequel to still release across console generations: "This is a personal comment, but I would like to still support all versions of consoles on all platforms at the time the potential sequel is released."

In addition, Anabuki discussed the game's accessibility. Scarlet Nexus was criticised at launch for its lack of accessibility options, which were later updated to change font sizes, camera distances, and tracking speed.

"We have done as much as we can and added several features after launch into the game based on user feedback," Anabuki said. "However, I have decided that paying more attention to industry trends and the newest user preferences will definitely benefit the gaming experience."

The game's inclusion on Game Pass was also beneficial. "It has definitely given Scarlet Nexus a boost in publicity and popularity," he said. "It has also largely contributed to the visibility and sales of downloadable content."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Scarlet Nexus

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses Elden Ring difficulty

"I think more players will finish it this time."

95

Here's another extended look at Elden Ring

Reducing player stress was a major focus.

56

Details of a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 have popped up online

A next-gen version has reportedly been spotted on PlayStation's backend database.

46

Final Fantasy 7 directors share 25th anniversary message promising "even more" new projects

UPDATE: Remake part two reveal set for this year.

35

Elden Ring will feature poison swamps because Miyazaki loves making them

Poison paradise.

27

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

39

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

1

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store