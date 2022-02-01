CrossfireX headlines Xbox Game Pass titles for February

Microsoft has revealed the latest titles to be making their way to Xbox Game Pass this February.

The latest line up on Xbox Game Pass includes, but is certainly not limited to, Contrast, Telling Lies and Dreamscaper on 3rd February, before Besiege (Game Preview), CrossfireX, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Edge of Eternity and The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom on 10th February.

While Ark: Survival is already currently available on Xbox Games Pass, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition will also be making its way to the service on 14th February. What else says Valentine's like survival? This seems likely in anticipation of Ark 2, which was originally announced at The Game Awards 2020, with Vin Diesel of Fast and Furious fame taking a starring role.

Since the announcement of Ark 2, however, there has been extraordinarily little actually revealed about it. Over a year has passed since a prehistoric Vin Diesel defended his tribe from an unexpected ambush (oh, and there was also a T-Rex), but nothing more has been shared since. What we do know is that, on its yet to be announced release date, Ark 2 will be an Xbox exclusive, and that Vin Diesel will be serving as an executive producer.

Finally, Infernax also arrives on 14th February. There's also new DLC and Game Updates for Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator, both of which are available now.

While these new games are all making their way to Xbox consoles in February, this does mean that others will be bidding Game Pass users a fond farewell. From 15th February, fans will have to say goodbye to Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter and The Falconeer.