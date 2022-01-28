System Shock TV adaptation will be helmed by writer of last year's Mortal Kombat movie

Greg Russo scripting and directing series.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 January 2022

Last October brought the new that LookingGlass Technologies' cult-classic 1994 sci-fi horror System Shock was to be the latest entry in a rapidly ballooning list of video games getting the live-action TV adaptation treatment - and it's now been revealed that Greg Russo, writer of last year's Mortal Kombat movie, will be handling its transition to television.

The show - which will retell the story of the Citadel space station and its rogue AI, SHODAN - is a collaboration between Nightdive Studios, which currently holds the System Shock license, and Binge.com, an "immersive streaming platform created for the gaming universe".

As now detailed by Deadline, Russo - who, in addition to his work on last year's Mortal Kombat movie, has written the script for New Line Cinema's upcoming Space Invaders film, and is currently adapting Saints Row - will both write and direct the live-action System Shock series, previously said to be aiming to air on Binge.com in 2022.

System Shock Remastered - Research Teaser Trailer.

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life," Russo said in a statement accompanying today's news. "I've been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it."

System Shock is the second live-action project based on a video game currently in development at Binge. Last September, the service announced it's also working on an adaptation of Ubisoft's long-dormant Driver franchise, which will apparently see series protagonist John Tanner attempting to take down a local crime syndicate.

