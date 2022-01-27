A cyberattack on a Minecraft tournament took down the internet of a small country

A cyberattack on a major Minecraft tournament was so substantial it took down the internet of Andorra.

The European microstate, bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south, suffered an internet outage when hackers targeted the tournament, which led to the elimination of Team Andorra (thanks, IGN).

The competition featured 150 contestants competing in events from Squid Game, including well-known streamers.

​​Andorra Telecom, the country's only internet service provider, issued a statement on Twitter explaining that several distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, which targeted YouTubers, disrupted 4G and internet services for customers.

The country of around 77,500 people was the first in the world to provide direct fibre optic internet (FTTH) access to all its citizens.

Elsewhere, the popularity of Minecraft continues to grow, with the game being the first to reach one trillion views on YouTube.