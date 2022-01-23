Grid Legends drops new Story Mode video teaser

And the story mode is called "Driven to Glory".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 23 January 2022

Codemasters is back with another teaser to whet your appetites ahead of the upcoming Grid Legends.

It's our first peek at the racer's story mode - called Driven to Glory - ahead of its release on 25th February. You can check it out below:

As Wes reported a little while back, the story mode was shot using the same tech Disney used to shoot The Mandalorian. It puts live-action actors such as Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong in Sex Education) into their digital surroundings via LED screens.

GRID Legends is set to launch on 25th February on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam, and EA Origin. Pre-order goodies include "exclusive add-ons", including extra cars, although they're not yet specified. And don't forget that there's a Deluxe Edition too, which includes "even more bonus content and four huge post-launch expansions".

Here's the official blurb, as revealed when Grid Legend was announced last summer:

"The legendary Grid World Series returns and, this year, players are front and centre in a fly-on-the-wall documentary that captures every moment on and off the track. Drivers encounter fierce personalities, internal team politics and the infamous Ravenwest Motorsport, which hopes to take a sixth World Championship. Developed using innovative virtual production, which brings players closer to the action, the underdog tale features an eclectic cast, including award-winning British actor Ncuti Gatwa.

"Grid Legends delivers drama across every inch of the track. Unique driver personality AI creates unpredictable racing as cars jostle for a place on the podium. Compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, to iconic Grid city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Race and upgrade over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, single-seaters, to stadium trucks. With the inclusion of the race creator, players can take their favourite mixed-class rides onto the track and battle it out online."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission.

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

