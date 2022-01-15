Halo Infinite developer is "focused on reducing pricing" in its in-game store

"We will be trying new things so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 January 2022

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries will begin "rolling out changes" to the shooter's in-game store next week, emphasising that it is "focused on reducing pricing across the board".

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch," explains Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries. "Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite - and it all starts next week."

"Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week," Hook adds. "We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!"

In case you're wondering, players have already asked if those who've already stumped up for full-price shop purchases will be reimbursed, but as yet, there's been no response to that particular query.

ICYMI, ​​Halo's Xbox 360 servers are now offline. Affected games include Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars - although only the 360 versions - and while the games can still be played, "online services such as challenges and file share are no longer available". It also affects players playing via backwards compatibility, too.

