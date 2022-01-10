Serious Sam 4's standalone expansion Siberian Mayhem arrives later this month

With new enemies, weapons, vehicles, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 January 2022

Following a few vague teases (and some decidedly more specific teases) that Sam "Serious" Stone was prepping to return for another bout of explosive FPS action in the near future, publisher Devolver Digital has finally revealed all. A new standalone expansion for Serious Sam 4, titled Siberian Mayhem, comes to Steam on 25th January.

Siberian Mayhem, as you might already have deduced, sees Sam trading the comparatively sun-drenched climes of Serious Sam 4 for some chillier action as he journeys across the Russian wilderness in search of the traitorous General Brand - an adventure featuring five "massive" new missions across Arctic coastlines, desolate forests, abandoned villages, and a ghost town.

Players can expect new enemies and bosses - described as "some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures" yet to grace the series - alongside new weapons, such as the experimental crossbow, and new vehicles including snowmobiles and towering mechs.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - Reveal Trailer.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - which started life as a community modding project by Timelock Studio before evolving into a full commercial release under the guidance of Serious Sam developer Croteam - will cost around £17 when it comes to Steam on 25th January, with a 10% discount for those opting to pre-purchase ahead of release.

Additionally, interested parties have the option of purchasing a bundle featuring both Serious Sam 4 and Siberian Mayhem that knocks half off the asking price, bringing the total cost down to around £23. Players that already own Serious Sam 4 will be able to make use of the bundle offer both pre- and post-launch to get a significant reduction on the expansion.

