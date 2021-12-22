Ubisoft to continue with NFT platform Quartz despite criticism

Ubisoft's NFT platform Quartz has been hit with a considerable backlash, especially as the numbers so far appear laughable.

Yet in an interview with Decrypt, Ubisoft's blockchain technical director Didier Genevois said the company will "stay true" to its principles.

"We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we hear both the encouragement and the concerns," he said. "We understand where the sentiment towards the technology comes from, and we need to keep taking it into consideration every step of the way.

"This experiment is meant to understand how the value proposition of decentralization can be received and embraced by our players. We know it is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles."

Those principles are to "use the tech responsibly" and "build a safe environment" for players to explore how NFTs work, "only leverage energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchains," and "focus on meaningful value propositions for players that benefit their gaming experience".

So far it's unclear exactly what value NFTs can bring to gaming that might benefit the experience for players.

It's also telling that the interview is with Decrypt, a site with a mission to "demystify the decentralized web".

The interview comes as Ubisoft announced a partnership with cross-blockchain network Aleph.im to provide decentralised storage for its NFT assets.

Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World recently reversed its decision to include NFTs in its game, but Ubisoft will continue ahead despite criticism.