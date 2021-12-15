The Necrons are coming to Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Tomb, headshot.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 15 December 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting the Necrons as DLC.

Black Lab Games' well-received turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year before arriving on consoles. The Necrons arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

I had a lot of fun with the Battlesector campaign, despite its obvious limitations. My impressions are over in an August entry of What we've been playing.

Pretty much everyone agrees Battlesector is in dire need of new factions (currently you can play as the Blood Angels and Tyranids only), so I'm delighted to see the Necrons are on their way. For the uninitiated, the Necrons are an ancient race within the Warhammer 40,000 universe that's made up of terrifying robot skeleton aliens.

1

Not to get too in the weeds about the Necrons, but they pre-date humanity by quite some time, and were once the former servants of the ancient C'tan - Warhammer 40,000's mysterious star gods. The Necrons' "awakening" after 60m years of slumber is a relatively recent event in the 40K timeline - and they seem pretty angry at everyone indeed. Wrong side of the bed, perhaps?

2

The Necron Faction Pack is paid DLC for Battlesector, and includes a full new roster of unique units and heroes. You can put Necron armies on the field in skirmish and multiplayer battles as well as a brand new and free campaign type - a "conquest-style" campaign in which the three factions fight to eliminate the two other factions from the map.

3

Here, you capture territory, build your army and battle for control of valuable resources that can turn the tide of war. Each playthrough takes place on a procedurally-generated map. You can play against the Necrons whether you own the Necron Faction Pack or not.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Myth of Empires removed from Steam after copyright infringement allegations

Developer accused of stealing code from Ark: Survival Evolved.

19

Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is a new RTS due out on PC in 2022

I'll be backspace.

13

Conan Exiles developer Funcom announces Dune: Spice Wars

Sands good to us.

9

First look at Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay

In the loop.

8

Nurgle looks like the reason for me to play Total War Warhammer 3

Absolute filth.

7

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

17

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store