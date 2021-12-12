Atlus celebrates 25 years of Persona with this new $400 vinyl boxset

Atlus has teamed up with iam8bit to create a $400/£300 25th anniversary of Persona vinyl boxset.

The boxset boasts eight and a half hours of "newly remastered" music from right across the series on coloured vinyl "themed to each Persona".

It's unclear when the boxset will open for preorders or how much it will cost in GBP - I can only see the USD price even when logged in - but without shipping and tax, $400 is equivalent to around £300.

Here's what you get if you purchase the bundle:

Limited Edition 15-Disc Box Set celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Featuring Over 8.5 Hours of Newly Remastered Music from Persona 1, 2 (Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment), 3, 4 and 5

Coloured Vinyl Themed to Each Persona

Housed in an Elegant 25th Anniversary Slip Case

Includes Exclusive Sticker Sheets & Post Card Pack-ins Unique to Each Game

Music by Atlus Sound Team

Album Art by Drew Wise

The Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Box Set will ship in two waves - the first is expected to ship in Q3 2022, and the second at an unspecified time in 2023.

"The Persona series is absolutely legendary, rife with a uniquely enveloping world and iconic characters, and the real treasure of the compendium is each game's soundtrack," exclaims the blurb on the iam8bit website. "Rarely does a franchise embrace music with such care, and it's because the Atlus Sound Team knows just how helpful good tunes can be to immersing you in the fantasy.

Credit: iam8bit

"To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Persona, iam8bit and Atlus have collaborated to honour the beloved series' sounds with a deluxe box set like no other - a monumental 15-disc collection dating all the way back to the OG game from 1996. Every track has been freshly and painstakingly remastered just for this vinyl release, breathing new life into all of your familiar favourites. With a whopping 8.5 hours of music, this is truly a journey through genre and time, ranging from Persona 1's memorable dungeon themes and Persona 2's head-bopping beats to Persona 3's unique hip-hop stylings and Persona 4's familiar retro-pop, crescendoing with Persona 5's famous acid jazz."

Each game's vinyl discs comes in its own bespoke box, complete with thematic sticker sheets - "Persona is all about personal identity after all" - with each box "sliding comfortably into an exclusive 25th-anniversary slipcase".

You can buy individual copies of the soundtracks too, although prices vary - from $90 to $100 - depending upon how many vinyls are included (thanks, The Gamer).

ICYMI, Persona 3 Portable may be getting a "multiplatform" remaster.

The same leaker that correctly teased that a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was on the way has also revealed that a "multiplatform" remaster of Persona 3 Portable is possibly in development.

Don't forget that Atlus will be releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4, Steam and Switch as part of the Persona 25th anniversary. As Ed reported at the time, it's slated to release on 17th March 2022.