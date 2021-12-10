Conan Exiles developer Funcom announces Dune: Spice Wars

Funcom has announced Dune: Spice Wars, a new 4X real-time strategy game coming to Steam Early Access in 2022.

Tonight's teaser was debuted at The Game Awards and gave away very little about the game.

Back in 2019, Funcom signed a deal to make new games set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe with Legendary Entertainment, who also owns the movie rights. Hey, maybe Timothée Chalamet will also pop up?

"I think I speak for every single person at Shiro Games, when I say that we are all massive fans of Dune - both of the original novel and the new and spectacular Denis Villeneuve film. To be able to bring this universe to life as a strategy game again is incredible," Shiro Games boss SebastienVidal said.

"The Dune universe is the perfect setting for a strategy game. You have major factions, such as House Atreides and House Harkonnen, with a rivalry that spans back centuries. You have political intrigue, deception, and warfare, all centered around what is by far the most valuable substance in the universe: Spice. And then there is the stage itself, Arrakis, a hostile planet full of hidden wonders to explore. Massive sandworms that can devour entire armies, sandstorms, spice harvesters, all of which our amazing team of developers have incorporated into this game."