Cyberpunk 2077 developer begins settlement talks with disgruntled investors

CD Projekt is holding settlement talks with investors unhappy over last year's disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 launch.

After years of hype and flashy trailers, Cyberpunk 2077 arrived in a broken and buggy state on consoles, particularly on last-gen machines. The game was temporarily withdrawn from sale on PlayStation and, a year on, its next-gen update is still to materialise.

In the wake of all that, several class-action lawsuits were filed against CD Projekt by investors who claimed the company had provided "materially misleading information" about the game prior to its launch.

CD Projekt said it would "undertake vigorous action" to defend itself from potential legal action, and in May this year acknowledged four class-action lawsuits had been filed which, for the sake of ease, would be rolled into one.

New court documents show CD Projekt is now seeking to settle the matter out of court (thanks, VGC).

"Should a consensus be reached with regard to the conditions of the potential settlement, the parties will file for its approval by the Court," reads a regulatory update on the proceedings.

"The decision on whether to approve the settlement and permit its implementation shall be issued by the Court once certain additional formal conditions are satisfied.

"It should also be noted that entering into negotiations concerning a potential settlement should in no way be construed as acceptance by the Company or members of its Management Board of any allegations expressed in the plaintiffs' court filings."

After numerous delays, Cyberpunk 2077's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are currently due in the "first quarter of 2022". A long-awaited upgrade for The Witcher 3 is also still on the cards, sometime after that.