343 warns Halo Infinite players not to Quick Resume the campaign

Slow march.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 9 December 2021

343 has warned Halo Infinite players against using the Xbox's Quick Resume feature for the campaign.

The campaign, which released yesterday, is set on a large slice of a Halo ring. Dotted around the ring are armour lockers that, once found, unlock cosmetics for use in the multiplayer.

However, if you are offline or disconnected from the Halo servers, these cosmetics will not show up in your multiplayer inventory.

The Halo Infinite campaign - every console tested. Pixels and frames counted, analysis delivered.

Unfortunately, Quick Resume has a habit of failing to connect, leaving you playing offline. And so, Halo community director Brian Jarrard tweeted to warn players against using the feature.

"The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics you've earned)," Jarrard said.

"For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you're online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you!"

Quick Resume has been a troublesome feature that hasn't quite worked properly ever since it went live with the release of the Xbox Series X and S last year.

This issue that affects Halo Infinite also affects other live service games, or games that require a constant internet connection to enable features.

For Halo Infinite, this now causes an annoyance - make sure you quit the game then start it again before you jump in.

Check out Eurogamer's Halo Infinite campaign review to find if it's worth all the fuss.

