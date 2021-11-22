Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl's physical versions have sold very well indeed, becoming the best boxed Nintendo Switch game launch of 2021, and the second-best boxed game launch of the year on any format.

Only the boxed version of this year's FIFA, launched for Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, did better.

Of course, these stats only cover physical copies - and Pokémon games remain very popular as boxed releases. But it's still an achievement for a pair of remakes - and ones which haven't landed to universal praise, either.

Diamond and Pearl's boxed sales were down 26 percent on all-new Switch Pokémon games Sword and Shield, but up 13 percent on 2018's Kanto remakes Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz). Of course, many more Switch consoles have been sold since then too.

Amusingly, Diamond and Pearl occupy three slots in this week's UK boxed games chart - one for each version, and then a third for a combo pack containing both.

Battlefield 2042's boxed sales saw it chart in third place this week, behind both Diamond and Pearl. Nerf Legends arrived in 18th place. Kena: Bridge of Spirits charted in 24th.

Here's the full UK boxed game top 10: