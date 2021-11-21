Riot shares new footage of upcoming 2D fighter, Project L

Riot has published a new video showcasing its upcoming 2D fighter, codenamed Project L.

In the video, Riot's Tom & Tony Cannon "reintroduce Project L", an assist-based fighter set in the world of Runeterra.

"We're excited to share that Project L will be a tag-team style fighting game, where you'll build and pilot a team of two different champions," Tom Cannon explained in a blog post. "In this preview, you'll see we've updated the game's art style and included a breakdown of a champion's kit. You'll catch a glimpse of how we're approaching controls with an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master mentality.

"We also talk a little about one of our top priorities for the game: to build the absolute best in netcode that you can get in a fighter," he added. "Of course we're starting with rollback as a foundation, and we're adding in existing tech from Riot like RiotDirect, which does a great job at minimising ping for League of Legends and Valorant."

Interestingly, Tom Cannon has confirmed that "although [the team has] made a great deal of progress", Project L "will not be shipping in 2021 or 2022". We can expect another update about progress "sometime early" in the second half of 2022.

"Our goal is to build a super high-quality fighting game that the FGC can invest deeply in, playing for years or even decades. That takes time to get right, and we're not going to rush it," Cannon said.

ICYMI, Season two of Riot's League of Legends cartoon spin-off, Arcane, is currently in production. It'll likely come as no surprise given the series' appeal - the show has been well reviewed and its characters have seen a boost in popularity in the game itself - but it's great news for LoL fans to have the second series confirmed... even if we don't yet have a premiere date.

"Ready yourselves, friends," Riot teased via a tweet earlier today. "Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"