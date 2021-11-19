Star Wars: The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion launches next month

Heralds "next ten years" of the game.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 19 November 2021

Legacy of the Sith, the eighth expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic, will launch for free to subscribers on 14th December.

BioWare announced the date last night in a livestream which showed off the expansion's story and locations, as well as how it will expand next year.

Legacy of the Sith's arrival kicks off the game's 10th Anniversary Celebration, BioWare said, and heralds the start of the "next ten years" of the game.

This new chapter of the MMO's story will see the return of renegade Sith Darth Malgus, as players work to uncover his "ultimate plan".

You'll visit the underwater facilities of Manaan, the ruined Sith fortress on Elom and finally the R-4 Anomaly (which is due slightly later, in "early 2022").

A revamped character creator, redesigned combat styles, a new feature that blends class abilities, and various quality-of-life upgrades will also feature - all details previously announced.

