Steam success Loop Hero launches next month on Nintendo Switch

Back again.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 18 November 2021

Loop Hero will follow up its successful Steam debut with a release for Nintendo Switch on 9th December.

The offer doesn't seem to live yet on the Switch eShop, but we're told that pre-purchasing the acclaimed role-player will net you a 10 percent discount.

Loop Hero is an endless RPG adventure in which the hero walks along a loop, battling monsters along the way. A deck-building mechanic allows you to spawn enemies, buildings and terrain, as well as build bases.

The Devolver-published indie originally launched for Steam back in March this year and quickly shifted 500k copies after word spread.

A few of us here were rather entranced by it, and our Christian Donlan wrote about how it was nothing like Monopoly but also really reminded him of Monopoly.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Loop Hero

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ed Sheeran coming to Pokémon Go

UPDATE: Musical crossover detailed, Squirtle Squad return.

38

Modder brings actual brain-powered magic to Skyrim VR

Mind magic.

8

Sonic and Tails speed into Monster Hunter Rise

Sonic Boombadgy.

7

Paradox says it's "happy" with progress of Bloodlines 2 under new developer

But won't talk release dates for "quite some time".

11

New Salt and Sacrifice video shows off Mage hunts and co-op

Praise the salt.

12

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store