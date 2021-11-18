Steam success Loop Hero launches next month on Nintendo Switch

Loop Hero will follow up its successful Steam debut with a release for Nintendo Switch on 9th December.

The offer doesn't seem to live yet on the Switch eShop, but we're told that pre-purchasing the acclaimed role-player will net you a 10 percent discount.

Loop Hero is an endless RPG adventure in which the hero walks along a loop, battling monsters along the way. A deck-building mechanic allows you to spawn enemies, buildings and terrain, as well as build bases.

The Devolver-published indie originally launched for Steam back in March this year and quickly shifted 500k copies after word spread.

A few of us here were rather entranced by it, and our Christian Donlan wrote about how it was nothing like Monopoly but also really reminded him of Monopoly.