Halo Infinite's Battle Pass progression will be fixed, 343 promises

Infinite resolution. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 18 November 2021

After a mixed response from the community on the progression system in Halo Infinite's Battle Pass, 343 Industries pledged to make "targeted tunings" to it later this week, according to a Twitter thread from John Junyszek, Halo's community manager.

The main gripe players have with the Battle Pass is that it just takes too long to level up.

To alleviate the problem, "Play 1 Game" challenges will be added to help easily level up by just playing matches.

Additionally, weekly challenges are getting a complete overhaul, with some being adjusted and bugs being fixed that stopped accomplishments being recorded, while others are being outright scrapped. As a whole, weekly challenges should be easier to progress through, thus allowing players to level up faster.

The update will however reset any existing progression in challenges, but all players will receive the Sigil Mark VII Visor if they login between the 23rd and 30th of November to make up for it.

Finally, the duration of double-XP boosts will be doubled to one hour to help players get the most out of them.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Six Days in Fallujah delayed to late 2022

Controversial shooter now a year away.

40

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend has been a disaster

Hard crashes, server issues and persistent problems plague the early launch.

121

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

"We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves…"

42

Halo Infinite Season 1 extended to May 2022

More time to finish the fight.

45

Halo Infinite launches big on Steam

You and whose army?

24

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store