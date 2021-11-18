Halo Infinite's Battle Pass progression will be fixed, 343 promises

After a mixed response from the community on the progression system in Halo Infinite's Battle Pass, 343 Industries pledged to make "targeted tunings" to it later this week, according to a Twitter thread from John Junyszek, Halo's community manager.

The main gripe players have with the Battle Pass is that it just takes too long to level up.

To alleviate the problem, "Play 1 Game" challenges will be added to help easily level up by just playing matches.

Additionally, weekly challenges are getting a complete overhaul, with some being adjusted and bugs being fixed that stopped accomplishments being recorded, while others are being outright scrapped. As a whole, weekly challenges should be easier to progress through, thus allowing players to level up faster.

The update will however reset any existing progression in challenges, but all players will receive the Sigil Mark VII Visor if they login between the 23rd and 30th of November to make up for it.

Finally, the duration of double-XP boosts will be doubled to one hour to help players get the most out of them.