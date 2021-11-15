New World disables all wealth transfer once again after new duplication exploit takes hold

Amazon has temporarily disabled all New World wealth transfer once again after a new duplication exploit was found.

"We are aware of a possible duplication exploit that has been circulating the forums and social media," reads a statement on the New World forum.

"We are disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading) while we investigate. Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against.

"Once the duplication exploit has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again, we will update this post.

"Thank you for your understanding."

This is the second time in two weeks Amazon has been forced to turn off New World's economy, frustrating legitimate players who want to sell their virtual goods.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would take "remediation steps" against New World players who "egregiously exploited" a coin duplication bug.

This latest exploit has reportedly resulted in an influx of endgame trophies listed for sale on the auction house, driving down their average price. Normally these endgame trophies cost thousands of gold.

New World enjoyed a huge launch, but technical problems, bugs and exploits have seen player numbers drop off. This latest economy issue will only make matters worse.