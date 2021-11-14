Respawn has "stuff in mind" for addressing Apex Legends' expanding weapon pool

Apex Legends developer Respawn has acknowledged it "has stuff in mind" for addressing the weapon loot pool.

In response to a tweet which demanded that the studio "remove weapons for God's sake, nobody cares about P20, Bocek, or 3030 and actually help with the loot pool distribution", associate live balance designer John Larson said: "You take that back. I care about the Bocek."

"We got stuff in mind," Larson added. "We know we can't keep releasing weapons without considering the health of the loot pool."

Though Larson didn't expand on what, exactly, that "stuff" might entail, they did, however, acknowledge that they remained against the idea of having everyone land with a less powerful weapon such as a P2020 in order to ensure all players get a chance to "react".

"This was a hot topic when we were implementing starter kits," Larson explained. "I was against it because of how quickly a coordinated team could wipe a solo on a contested drop. It's already a common strat in high-level ranked. The initial gun scramble buys some time for everyone to react."

Apex Legends' 11th season is now here. As Matt explained a few days back, new map Storm Point - a beautiful island paradise located on the planet Gaea - stretches from its tropical shoreline up to the peaks of its towering mountains, making it Apex Legends' biggest map yet - said to be around 15 per cent larger than previous record-holder, World's Edge.

