Nintendo battling Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Switch leaks

As retail copies leak weeks early.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 8 November 2021

Nintendo is rushing to remove footage of the unreleased Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, after physical copies of the game apparently leaked out into the wild weeks before their official street date.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are due to launch on 19th November. Despite being revamped remakes of the original Nintendo DS games, there's still plenty about these new versions which Nintendo has kept under wraps.

The game's Pokédex, for example, as well as features found in the original games' third entry Pokémon Platinum, are all being discussed online. Photos of boxed copies and videos of gameplay are also doing the rounds.

More damaging for Nintendo, perhaps, is that this has happened yet again - despite a concerted effort in the past to clamp down on Pokémon leaks.

In June this year, The Pokémon Company reached a $300k settlement with two fans who leaked details of Pokémon Sword and Shield back in 2019. Each were told to pay $150k in damages.

Sword and Shield gameplay footage also hit the internet from an early copy provided to a fan website under embargo for a review. Shortly after launch, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company took the extraordinary step of publicly naming and shaming the website responsible, and stating that the publication had now been permanently blacklisted.

Pokémon fans are now bracing themselves for a full datamine of the game to hit soon, as Nintendo pulls footage as best it can.

After the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the franchise will return in January for Pokémon Legends Arceus. How early will that leak?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

Games in this article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mass Effect 5 teaser image revealed and analysed

Geth a load of that.

15

It's a quiet N7 Day for Mass Effect fans this year

Grunt.

31

Mass Effect cinematic designer gives insight into Samara conversations

Commander symmetry.

1

Here are the five class types you can play as in Elden Ring

"In seven days, these five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog."

19

Bethesda confirms free Skyrim next-gen upgrade, pricing for Anniversary Edition

Ahead of next week's launch.

60

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store