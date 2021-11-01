Stardew creator's next game will have greater focus on combat

Lip smacking.

Ed Nightingale
Updated on 1 November 2021

New details have emerged on Haunted Chocolatier, the next game from Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe.

The game was surprise announced last month. Now, in a new blog post, ConcernedApe has detailed its combat system.

"Haunted Chocolatier has a greater focus on combat, so it needs to be very fun, satisfying, and engaging, while also appropriately fitting into the big picture," he writes.

Though the game's art style is similar to Stardew Valley, the combat mechanics have been created afresh.

Shields are included, which will allow players to stun enemies before attacking. "The shield/stun mechanic rewards more cautious, patient players who wait for a window of opportunity," says ConcernedApe.

But players can also wade in with their sword for quicker kills. Other off-hand items will also be available, besides the shield, that will allow for multiple playstyles. The announcement trailer showed sword combat, bow and arrow, and other melee weapons.

"Thanks so much for all the kind words about the announcement last week," wrote ConcernedApe. "It's been a lot of fun to see everyone's reaction after working on this for over a year, in secret."

"Also, if you followed Stardew's development, you might know that I like to keep my cards close to my chest. I prefer to leave many things to be discovered by players. I think it's more fun that way. I want to surprise and delight people."

He also writes that the game will only be released when he's fully satisfied that it's fun and compelling in all aspects. "If it never gets there, I'll just never release it. But don't worry, I have 100 percent faith that I'll get it there," he says.

Ed Nightingale

