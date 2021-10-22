Stardew Valley creator reveals Haunted Chocolatier

Cuppa load of this.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 22 October 2021

Stardew Valley maker Eric Barone has revealed his next game, ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier.

It's a spooky chocolate-making, monster-stabbing, small town-living role-playing game, with a visual and musical style similar to that of the hugely popular Stardew.

Here's a first look trailer showing gameplay:

"After dedicating 10 years of my life to Stardew Valley (and counting), the time has finally come to announce my next game," Barone wrote in a blog post detailing the project.

"In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you. However, with my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities... experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That's where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.

"Chocolate represents that which is delightful. The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don't think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital."

Last month, Barone said he wasn't sure if there would be another big update to Stardew Valley as he was now focused on his next project. Now we know what that is.

Today, Barone confirmed Haunted Chocolatier was still a way from release. It still needed "a ton of content", he said, and it would be "a while before this game is done".

