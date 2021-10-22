First look at visual upgrade in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition trailer

Release date 11th November.

News by Ed Nightingale
22 October 2021

Rockstar has released the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

The remastered trilogy will be released digitally on 11th November across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus Nintendo Switch. The game will cost £54.99, with physical copies to follow on 7th December.

The new trailer shows the visual upgrade that developer Rockstar North has given the games alongside Grove Street Games, the team behind mobile ports of the GTA games.

Alongside distinct graphical improvements, the remastered trilogy will debut GTA V-inspired modern controls and more.

A press release confirms that the remasters "introduce wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more."

In addition, the Nintendo Switch version features Gyro aiming and touch screen camera controls and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

"Additional enhancements across all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world."

GTA 3, first released on PS2 in 2001, was the first 3D game in the series and established its open world formula. From there, Vice City took the series to the neon-lit 80s, and San Andreas was inspired by 90s Los Angeles.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available to pre-order now.

