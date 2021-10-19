Pokémon Super Pet Contest announced to celebrate release of remasters

May the best Poké-pet... win!

News by Ed Nightingale
Updated on 19 October 2021

The Pokémon Company has announced the Super Pet Contest to celebrate the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl next month.

Inspired by the Super Contest Shows from those games in which Pokémon are judged in a pageant style show, the Super Pet Contest is a digital version that puts fans' pets in the spotlight.

The contest will have three categories - clever, cute and cool - and will be judged by Michelle Visage from RuPaul's Drag Race, or Trainer Michelle as she'll now be known.

All animal friends are welcome to enter and will be shown on the Super Pet Contest website for fans to vote on.

Entries are open now, with the winners announced on the Pokémon YouTube channel on 16th November. Prizes include Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Dual Packs, Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Editions, and more.

"Our house is full of Pokémon fans and animal lovers-including our two dogs, Romeo and Daisy-so this event is such a fun way to celebrate the joy that animal companions bring to families all over the world," said Trainer Michelle. "I can't wait to see all of the amazing animals that people are lucky enough to call their friends, so it's going to be really hard to choose the winners!"

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are due out on the 19th November on the Switch. They're looking like "welcome, if low-key" remasters of the original DS Pokémon games.

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

