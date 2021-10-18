Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida is "positive" on the possibility of the MMO coming to Xbox.

Speaking in an interview with Easy Allies (and reported by TheGamer), Yoshida was asked about whether the game will come to Microsoft's console. Though he wasn't able to share any details, it seems conversations are ongoing.

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive-like tone," he said.

"I don't want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I'm hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players. I'm sure there's a lot of things that people want to ask about on this subject, and there's a lot of things I would love to share, but I'm afraid I'm unable to divulge on those details, so when the time comes... I'm sure the time will come, so if you could kindly stand by, that'd be great."

His comments suggest it's a timing issue more than anything else. And what with Endwalker on the way, Square Enix probably has enough on its plate without porting an entire MMO to a new console.

Yoshida recently announced at a press event for Endwalker that Final Fantasy 14 is now the most profitable game in the long-running series and has now surpassed 24 million players.

No doubt adding an Xbox edition would add to those numbers.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is due out on 23rd November across current platforms: PC and PlayStation consoles.