Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft".

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 October 2021

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida is "positive" on the possibility of the MMO coming to Xbox.

Speaking in an interview with Easy Allies (and reported by TheGamer), Yoshida was asked about whether the game will come to Microsoft's console. Though he wasn't able to share any details, it seems conversations are ongoing.

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our conversations are going in a positive-like tone," he said.

"I don't want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I'm hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players. I'm sure there's a lot of things that people want to ask about on this subject, and there's a lot of things I would love to share, but I'm afraid I'm unable to divulge on those details, so when the time comes... I'm sure the time will come, so if you could kindly stand by, that'd be great."

His comments suggest it's a timing issue more than anything else. And what with Endwalker on the way, Square Enix probably has enough on its plate without porting an entire MMO to a new console.

Yoshida recently announced at a press event for Endwalker that Final Fantasy 14 is now the most profitable game in the long-running series and has now surpassed 24 million players.

No doubt adding an Xbox edition would add to those numbers.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is due out on 23rd November across current platforms: PC and PlayStation consoles.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Kingdom Hearts producer says the team is still "undecided" on the idea of native Switch ports

"We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players."

27

New Gotham Knights cinematic leans on Penguin, Court of Owls

It's a hoot.

19

Minecraft's big The Wild Update detailed, due 2022

PC games consolidated into one launcher, coming to Game Pass.

6

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new seasonal model and battle pass

Let's dig in.

5

Blizzard responds to Diablo 2 Resurrected server issues

"We wanted to provide some transparency around what is causing these issues."

15

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

44

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store