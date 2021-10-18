Namco pixel artist Hiroshi Ono has passed away

RIP Mr Dotman.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 October 2021

Hiroshi Ono, graphic designer and pixel artist at Namco, has passed away.

Known as Mr Dotman, he was responsible most famously for the sprites in Galaga.

The news was shared in a statement on his official Twitter page, stating he passed on the 16th October after a long illness.

Ono joined Namco in 1979 and was involved in the graphic design for some of the company's best-loved arcade cabinets, including Pac-Man.

He then went on to design the sprites for the likes of Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious and Mappy. He continued working for Namco long after it merged with Bandai, eventually leaving in 2013 to go freelance.

In a 2011 interview celebrating the 30th anniversary of Galaga, series creator Shigeru Yokoyama credited Ono with the pixel designs, calling him "an authority on pixel design, but these characters were the first he made".

A documentary about Ono's life has been crowdfunded in Japan and will continue production.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Valve bans blockchain, crypto and NFT games from Steam, but Epic is on-board

Token gesture.

77

Analogue OS announced

'Purpose built for exploring and celebrating all of video game history.'

16

Gaming forum ResetEra acquired for a cool $4.5m

For "significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue".

85

Twitch confirms data exposed in major leak, but "no indication" passwords leaked

UPDATE: "Twitch passwords have not been exposed."

9

Twitch data leak reveals remnants of previous “Urgent Pizza” hacking incident

The platform suffered a major hack in 2014.

1

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

72

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store