Nintendo apologises for game closing bug in Metroid Dread

Nintendo has apologised for a progression prevention bug in Metroid Dread.

The error message "The Software Was Closed Because an Error Occurred" appears near the end of the game, causing it to forcibly close.

An article on the Nintendo Support page goes into further detail.

"We are aware of an error in the Metroid Dread game that prevents the player from proceeding when the specific sequence below is followed near the end of the game," it reads. "We are preparing a software update to prevent this error, which should be available in October 2021.

"Near the end of the game, if the player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map, the game will forcibly close and the following message will appear: 'The software was closed because an error occurred.'

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologise for the inconvenience.



Learn more, including how to avoid the bug: https://t.co/bu13Esh5jY — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 15, 2021

Players are advised to restart the game and remove the door icon map marker to prevent the error, at least until the software update arrives.

Metroid Dread has proven incredibly popular in its first week, becoming the UK's best launch in the series to date.

However, MercurySteam has addressed criticism that they left out workers from the credits of the game, stating the company's official policy requires developers to have stayed at the studio for 25% or more of a project's development time.