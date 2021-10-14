Heart Machine's Solar Ash delayed until December

Heart Machine's Solar Ash has been delayed until 2nd December.

The game was originally intended to release this month, but has been pushed back "to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game", as per a tweet from the developer.

The short delay will also help the team navigate working through the pandemic. "Thank you for your understanding, and we'll see you in the Ultravoid soon."

We are delaying release of #SolarAsh until December 2, 2021. Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/cfPS5SkbMa — Heart Machine Official (@HeartMachineHQ) October 13, 2021

Heart Machine previously released the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter, celebrated for its evocative sci-fi pixel art and score from Disasterpeace.

Solar Ash is the studio's next game, published by Annapurna Interactive. The game is a 3D platformer with a similarly stylised world, that sees the player taking the role of a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses dangerous biomes to save the world from a black hole known as the Ultravoid.

The game was first announced in 2019 and has been proudly presented as part of Sony's PlayStation Showcase events.

Solar Ash will now release on 2nd December for PlayStation consoles and PC, via the Epic Games Store.