Heart Machine's Solar Ash delayed until December

Hyper Bug Fixer.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

Heart Machine's Solar Ash has been delayed until 2nd December.

The game was originally intended to release this month, but has been pushed back "to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game", as per a tweet from the developer.

The short delay will also help the team navigate working through the pandemic. "Thank you for your understanding, and we'll see you in the Ultravoid soon."

Heart Machine previously released the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter, celebrated for its evocative sci-fi pixel art and score from Disasterpeace.

Solar Ash is the studio's next game, published by Annapurna Interactive. The game is a 3D platformer with a similarly stylised world, that sees the player taking the role of a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses dangerous biomes to save the world from a black hole known as the Ultravoid.

The game was first announced in 2019 and has been proudly presented as part of Sony's PlayStation Showcase events.

Solar Ash will now release on 2nd December for PlayStation consoles and PC, via the Epic Games Store.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Solar Ash

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

South Korean monster adventure DokeV shown off in new gameplay

Seoul-ful.

10

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

19

Capcom says it's "unable to implement" Monster Hunter Rise cross-saves/cross-play

Between Switch and upcoming PC release.

44

GOG pulls Hitman from its own store, admits it shouldn't have released it in its current form

"We've let you down…"

58

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

10

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

139

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

19

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store