Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 3 October 2021

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier comes out in November, Square Enix has announced.

Pre-registration starts later this month, producer Tetsuya Nomura said during a Tokyo Game Show livestream watched and translated by Gematsu.

The new Tokyo Game Show trailer is below:

Announced back in February, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in Midgar 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7. You play as a Soldier candidate and fight for survival.

Nomura has said the game exists to expand the typical audience attracted to Final Fantasy games, which has become "quite fixed" over time.

Also confirmed for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier during the TGS livestream was controller support, a training mode, a revamped tutorial, a collection feature and the ninja style.

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier isn't the only new Final Fantasy 7 mobile game in the works. Square Enix is also making a mobile game called Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, which is described as a "chapter-structured" single-player game that covers the whole of the Final Fantasy 7 timeline, including the events of the original game and the Final Fantasy 7 compilation titles.

That means it includes Final Fantasy 7, Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus. This one is due out at some point in 2022 for iOS and Android. The trailer is below:

