Ubisoft reportedly fires takedown notice at GeForce Now games list

uPlayed.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

Earlier this month, a curious list of PC games was leaked from a datamine of Nvidia's GeForce Now service.

Nvidia responded to the leak saying the games were "speculative" and "used only for internal tracking and testing", though various projects on that list were reported to be real - if in some cases outdated.

Now, a new development gives further credence to the list's reliability. Pavel Djundik, the dataminer and creator of SteamDB, said in a tweet that Ubisoft had issued him a DMCA notice for the list.

I can confirm that the list, previously hosted on Github, is indeed now offline. Of course, the unintended effect of the takedown notice is the refreshed attention to the Ubisoft titles on the list.

These include:

  • Project Meteor by Ubisoft Sofia
  • Project Q by Ubisoft
  • Project OVER by Ubisoft Paris
  • Project ORLANDO by Ubisoft Ivory Tower

Based on the investigatory work of Reddit, Project ORLANDO appears to be unreleased DLC for The Crew 2. Project Meteor, meanwhile, appears to be new DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Now if I were Ubisoft's legal team, I would have probably left the list alone to avoid putting more attention on it. Ubisoft did not immediately respond to request for comment.

