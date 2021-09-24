Microsoft's Perfect Dark reboot will be co-developed by Crystal Dynamics

Square Enix's Avengers and Tomb Raider studio brought on board.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 24 September 2021

Microsoft's mysterious new Perfect Dark game will be co-developed by Marvel's Avengers and Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics.

It's a surprising announcement considering the fact this reboot was, until now, an entirely first-party project. Crystal Dynamics, meanwhile, is a subsidiary of Square Enix.

But it does make some sense. The Initiative, Microsoft's Santa Monica-based team set up to work on the project, was founded by former Crystal Dynamics boss Darrel Gallagher, and also counts Tomb Raider reboot director Daniel Neuburger among its ranks.

"Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation," The Initiative revealed on Twitter this morning. Yep, there's no mention of Marvel's Avengers there.

"The teams couldn't pass up a chance to work together. We're still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!"

Our first brief look at Microsoft's rebooted Perfect Dark came at The Game Awards last December. A teaser for the game revealed a futuristic "eco sci-fi" take and formally introduced The Initiative as the developer behind the project.

