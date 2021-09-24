Here's everything that happened during tonight's Nintendo Direct

Another Nintendo Direct has been and gone, bringing with it new looks at previously announced games, a couple of reveals we were expecting thanks to good old Mr. Leaky, and a handful of surprises. And if you missed it all, here's the whole thing conveniently summarised.

First up was the announcement Monster Hunter Rise is getting a "massive" expansion. It's called Sunbreak and will introduce new stories, locations, and monsters, as well as new gameplay mechanics and a new quest rank. Expect to see it next summer.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Announcement Teaser.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons drought is finally over and the series' much-loved pigeon barista Brewster will arrive in a new update later this year. There's no release date yet, but Nintendo says it'll reveal more in October.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Brewster Teaser.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is also getting some new additions as part of its second free post-launch update, arriving today. Look forward to two new courses (one snowy, the other sandy) and two new playable characters in the form of Koopa Trooper and Ninjii.

Mario Party Superstars comes to Switch on 29th October, and we now have a few additional details. Online play is supported throughout - including in the mini-game-only Survival and Tag Match modes - and the five returning classic N64 boards are confirmed as Space Land, Peach's Birthday Cake, Woody Woods, Yoshi's Tropical Islands, and Horror Land.

Developer ZA/UM critically acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is making its way to Switch on 12th October, complete with a redesigned user interface experience for portable gaming and a bunch of other quality of life improvements.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - Switch Edition.

Final Fantasy themed kart racer Chocobo Racing - which initially released all the way back in 1999 - is getting an unlikely sequel. It's called Chocobo GP and will launch on Switch - complete with kart-riding hocobos, moogles and mages - next year.

Chocobo GP - Promotion Trailer.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - the card-based RPG from Nier creator Yoko Taro - also got an airing, and it's coming to Switch on 28th October, with an eShop demo out today.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - Announcement Trailer.

Less of an announcement and more an announcement of an announcement, Nintendo says it'll be revealing its final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter on 5th October. We're also expecting more details on Nintendo's newly announced premium tier for Nintendo Switch Online soon. Right now, we know it'll grant access to a library of N64 and Mega Drive games (suitable controllers will be available for purchase), with pricing details to be revealed in the near future.

And there's more retro news where that came from: cult-classic SNES game ActRaiser has, rather surprisingly, been remastered and is out today.

ActRaiser Renaissance - Launch Trailer.

Additionally, Nintendo formally unveiled Konami's previously leaked Castlevania Advance Collection, which should also be available on Switch's eShop now.

Castlevania Advance Collection - Trailer.

BioWare's original role-playing masterpiece, Knights of the Old Republic, is coming to Switch, with the port now set to arrive on 11th November.

Looking further ahead, we got a few tantalising glimpses of Nintendo games due to arrive next year, starting with a fresh helping of Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 - Return of the Mammalians Trailer.

There's also the matter of a newly announced (albeit previously leaked) return to Switch for Nintendo's beloved pink puffball, in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It's out in "spring" next year.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Announcement Trailer.

More exciting still was our very first taste of Platinum Games' Bayonetta 3. It all looks as wonderfully over-the-top as you'd hope, but the apparent change in voice actress is... intriguing, given how iconic Hellena Taylor has been in the role.

First Look at Bayonetta 3 Gameplay.

And speaking of curious casting decisions, Miyamoto popped up to share new details on Nintendo's long-in-the-works Mario movie - with its star-studded vocal talent now confirmed to include Anna Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day as Luigi, and, uh, Chris Pratt as Mario.