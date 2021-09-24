First footage of Battlefield Mobile leaks online

EA might need a medic. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

Earlier this month we got our first set of details about Battlefield Mobile with a listing on the Google Play Store. With the game now in early testing in Southeast Asia on Android devices, players have been posting footage of alpha gameplay.

The clips below, posted on Reddit (thanks,MP1st), show what appears to be a match of Conquest in the Grand Bazaar map, filled with infantry and vehicles.

Another clip shows off the loadout system, along with weapon attachments for the F2000 and SMAW rocket launcher.

The final clip shows some tank gameplay in action.

There's still no word on when the rest of us will be able to play it just yet, but we'll keep you updated.

I think it looks visually quite impressive for a mobile shooter and has a lot of potential. What do you think of it?

