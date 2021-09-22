Snowy survival game The Long Dark's fourth story episode finally arrives in October

Developer Hinterland Games' superb sub-zero survival experience The Long Dark will finally receive its extremely long-awaited fourth story episode on 6th October.

Fury, Then Silence, as the Episode 4 is known, follows pilot Will Mackenzie's desperate attempts to escape a murderous gang of convicts from one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island in order to continue his search for second protagonist Astrid.

Hinterland says Fury, Then Silence will feature between 7 and 10 hours of gameplay, 60 minutes of narrative cinematics, and over 40 minutes of new music, with its action unfolding in a brand-new region dominated by an old prison complex built in the shadow of Blackrock Mountain.

The Long Dark - Fury, Then Silence Teaser Trailer.

This fourth episode - which will be free to all owners of The Long Dark - arrives nearly two years after the third instalment in the game's extremely long-in-the-works Wintermute narrative arc, which began with the release of Episodes One and Two in 2017.

In fact, it's been an extremely lengthy journey in general for The Long Dark, with the game having launched as an early access title all the way title back in 2014. At the time, its planned Story Mode was years off, and it consisted solely of an wonderfully atmospheric, and enormously well-received survival sandbox experience - one that Hinterland has continued to expand and evolve while working on its complementary story component.

Hinterland says Fury, Then Silence will set up the narrative threads for Wintermute's fifth and final episode when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 6th October - but it's probably best not to expect the arrival of that concluding instalment any time soon.